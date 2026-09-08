Netanyahu under fire over report UAE warned of Oct 7 attack

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Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett (above) said current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “cannot continue to serve in his position for even one more minute”.

Jerusalem – Israeli opposition leaders on Sept 8 called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfit to serve after a report that the United Arab Emirates had warned him before the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Haaretz newspaper, in a report excerpted from a forthcoming book by its reporters, said UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to Netanyahu a week and a half before the attack and told him that Hamas was planning a major operation.

Netanyahu’s office called the report by the left-leaning newspaper “an absolute lie” and denied he spoke to the Emirati leader at that time.

Gadi Eisenkot, a former military commander who has emerged as Netanyahu’s top rival in upcoming Oct 27 elections, accused the long-serving Prime Minister of evading responsibility for security lapses and resorting to “pathetic” excuses, such as saying he was not woken up soon enough on the morning of the attack.

“Netanyahu received dozens of warnings for Oct 7 and ignored them all. He is unfit,” Eisenkot wrote on X.

Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister also running in the elections, said Netanyahu “bears personal and direct responsibility” for the deaths on Oct 7, the deadliest attack in Israeli history.

“Netanyahu cannot continue to serve in his position for even one more minute,” Bennett said.

Haaretz said that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, later killed by Israel, had warned a former Palestinian official that the militants were preparing “a terrifying operation” which he described as an “earthquake”.

The former Palestinian official relayed the message to an Emirati adviser, who passed it on to the Emirati leader who then called Netanyahu, according to the newspaper.

The UAE normalised ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords under President Donald Trump’s first administration.

Netanyahu sees close ties with the UAE as a key achievement.

The newspaper, quoting mostly anonymous sources, said that Netanyahu replied calmly to the warning.

Netanyahu for years had sought to preserve the status quo with Hamas, which would receive funding via Qatar with an understanding the Islamist group was more interested in self-preservation than a devastating war with Israel.

Hamas on Oct 7 stormed into Israel in a rampage that included a mass killing at a music festival.

The attack overall killed 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. The militants also dragged into Gaza some 251 hostages, 44 of them already dead.

The massive Israeli offensive in response has left most of Gaza in ruins and killed 73,658 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. AFP