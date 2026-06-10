Netanyahu to run for re-election, again rebuffing doubtful Trump

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced a tumultuous term since returning to power in December 2022.

TEL AVIV – Benjamin Netanyahu would seek re-election in 2026, his party announced on June 10, after US President Donald Trump said he was not sure if Israel’s prime minister would stand again.

In a brief statement, Netanyahu’s Likud Party said he would run in the election, and that it expected him to win.

The election has not yet been formally announced but must be held by October.

Earlier, ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl posted on X that Trump told him he did not know if Netanyahu would stand.

“I don’t know. He’s had an amazing career. Does he want to continue?” Karl quoted Trump as saying.

The Israeli election will be the first since the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack, Israel’s worst security failure, which precipitated the Israeli decimation of the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu has faced a tumultuous term since returning to power in December 2022 at the helm of the most right-wing coalition in Israeli history. He faced mass anti-government protests before the wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Polls have repeatedly indicated that his coalition would fail to win a majority at the next election.

A poll published by the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute think tank on June 9 said 61 per cent of the Israeli public believe he should not run.

However, polls also show that a potential coalition of opposition parties would fall short of a parliamentary majority unless they form a coalition with Arab parties, which some opposition leaders have ruled out.

US and Israeli officials say Trump and Netanyahu, who launched the Iran war together in February, still have a close relationship, though it has at times seen strain, including in recent weeks as Trump has demanded Israel curb military action in Lebanon while Washington negotiates a peace deal with Tehran.

Last week, Trump acknowledged calling Netanyahu “f*** crazy” in a hot-tempered phone call, though he also said they get along well.

He has repeatedly called on Israel’s president to pardon Netanyahu over outstanding corruption charges that Netanyahu denies. REUTERS