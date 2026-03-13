Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel’s Netanyahu threatens Iran’s new supreme leader, defends joint assault with US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran and Hezbollah no longer pose the same threats that they once did.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Netanyahu threatened Iran's new leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, vowing further action.
  • He claimed Iran and Hezbollah are weakened following US-Israeli air strikes targeting the Revolutionary Guards and Basij forces.
  • Netanyahu stated he speaks daily with US President Trump, confirming continued collaboration against threats.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 12 issued a veiled threat to kill Iran’s new supreme leader as he sought to use his first press conference since the start of the war to defend his joint military assault with the US against Iran.

Mr Netanyahu said that Iran was “no longer the same” after nearly two weeks of US-Israeli air bombardment and that Tehran had suffered blows to its elite Revolutionary Guards Corps and Basij paramilitary force.

Standing between two Israeli flags and taking questions via video link, Mr Netanyahu vowed to keep hitting Lebanon’s Hezbollah after the Iran-backed group opened fire on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader at the start of the war.

Asked about what actions Israel might take against Iran’s new leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, Mr Netanyahu said:

“I wouldn’t issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organisation... I don’t intend to give an exact message here about what we are planning or what we are going to do.”

Mr Netanyahu said he and US President Donald Trump speak daily and that their conversations are free and open in nature. REUTERS

