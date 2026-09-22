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Netanyahu says will 'tell the truth' on Israel's actions at United Nations

JERUSALEM, Sept 22 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would use his speech at the United Nations this week to defend Israel's military actions against the Palestinians, while accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas.

Netanyahu's comments were in response to remarks by the New York mayor, who told CNN on Monday that Netanyahu was a "war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people".

Netanyahu is slated to speak at the UN's General Assembly on Thursday.

"I'm coming to the UN," Netanyahu said in a brief video statement. "I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I'm going to tell the truth about you (Mamdani)."

Mamdani had previously said he would arrest Netanyahu, but acknowledged he did not have the power to do so.

"Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani," Netanyahu said. "Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews."

Some Republican opponents have called Mamdani antisemitic, citing his pro-Palestinian advocacy and criticism of Israel's military action in Gaza.

Mamdani has condemned antisemitism. He says his criticism of Israel is wrongly conflated with antisemitism.

The Hamas raid on Israel on October 7, 2023 killed about 1,200 people, while another 251 were kidnapped, Israeli authorities have said.

Israel responded with an air and ground assault it says was aimed at dismantling Hamas' military and governing capabilities. More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health officials, a toll that does not distinguish between fighters and non-combatants.

Israel has denied it has perpetrated a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was fighting Hamas militants and accusing the group of hiding behind civilians.

Last week, Netanyahu spokesman Doron Spielman told Reuters that Netanyahu has already spoken to the United Nations more than any other world leader, "and he's going to use that platform to address the truth in a forum of countries that are often buying a false narrative about Israel".

"It's one of the most important stages for the Prime Minister of Israel to stand on and present the truth to the world. That's our goal. He's not intimidated by anybody. He's not intimidated by Mayor Mamdani," he said. REUTERS