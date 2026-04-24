Israel’s Netanyahu says he was successfully treated for prostate cancer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Netanyahu said an early stage malignant tumour had been discovered during a routine checkup.

TEL AVIV - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on April 24 that he had received successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, without specifying when the treatment took place.

In a statement on social media, as his annual medical report was released, Mr Netanyahu, 76, said an early stage malignant tumour had been discovered during a routine checkup.

He said “targeted treatment” had removed “the problem” and left no trace of it.

According to the medical report, which otherwise said the prime minister was in good health, Mr Netanyahu was treated with radiation therapy for early-stage prostate cancer.

Neither the medical report nor Mr Netanyahu said when the treatment occurred.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister said that he had delayed the release of the medical report by two months to prevent Iran from spreading “false propaganda against Israel”.

In March, during the fighting with Iran, rumours that circulated on social media and aired on Iranian state media claimed that Mr Netanyahu had died.

The Israeli leader recorded a video of himself visiting a Jerusalem cafe in March to refute the claims.

Mr Netanyahu underwent surgery on his prostate in 2024 after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement. In 2023, he was fitted with a pacemaker.

Elections are due to be held in Israel by October. REUTERS