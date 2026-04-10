Netanyahu requests delay in his corruption trial testimony

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, brought in 2019 after years of investigations.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked to postpone giving testimony in his long-running corruption trial that was set to resume next week, citing the ongoing security situation in the region, Mr Netanyahu’s lawyer said in a court filing on April 10 .

Mr Netanyahu’s trial was set to resume on April 12, after Israel lifted a state of emergency imposed over its war with Iran following the ceasefire announcement on April 8 . The defence said it was prepared to continue hearing the testimony of a prosecution witness.

“Due to classified security and diplomatic reasons connected... to the dramatic events that have taken place in the State of Israel and throughout the Middle East in recent times, the Prime Minister will not be able to testify in the proceeding for at least the next two weeks,” the filing to the Jerusalem District Court said.

It said that a sealed envelope detailing the classified reasons was delivered to the court, which will rule once the prosecution submits its response.

Mr Netanyahu, the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime, denies charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust brought in 2019 after years of investigations.

His trial, which began in 2020 and could lead to jail terms, has been repeatedly delayed due to his official commitments, with no end date in sight.

The charges against Mr Netanyahu, along with the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023, have damaged his standing. Israel is due to hold an election in October that Netanyahu’s coalition, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, is likely to lose, according to polls. REUTERS