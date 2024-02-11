Netanyahu promises ‘safe passage’ to Palestinians ahead of Rafah operation

GAZA - The threat of an Israeli incursion into Gaza’s southernmost town of Rafah persisted on Feb 11, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising “safe passage” to civilians displaced there.

In an interview airing on Feb 11, Mr Netanyahu reiterated his intention to extend Israel’s military operation to the city.

Despite international alarm over the potential for carnage in a city crammed with more than half of the Gaza Strip’s 2.4 million people, Mr Netanyahu told ABC News: “We’re going to do it.”

He conceded he agrees “with the Americans” that the operation will need to first plan for the impact on civilians.

“We’re going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave,” he said, according to published extracts of the interview.

But it is unclear where such a large number of people, who are pressed up against the border with Egypt and sheltering in makeshift tents, can go.

When asked, Mr Netanyahu would only say they are “working out a detailed plan”.

As Israeli forces have extended steadily southwards, Rafah has become the last major Gaza city that troops have yet to enter, even as it is bombarded by air strikes almost daily.

“They said Rafah is safe, but it is not. All places are being targeted,” Palestinian Mohammed Saydam said after an Israeli strike destroyed a police vehicle in Rafah on Feb 10.