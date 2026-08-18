Netanyahu presses role for US general in Hamas disarmament

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A US soldier opens the entrance to the LSA Endurance, a logistical support and staging facility designed to support the International Stabilization Force, near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, on Aug 10.

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy Jared Kushner agreed on Aug 17 that an American general would verify Hamas’s disarmament, an Israeli official said, as the premier insisted there would be no pullout from Gaza until then.

The understanding marks a new attempt by President Donald Trump’s administration to satisfy Israel after Netanyahu, facing a tough re-election fight, publicly rejected the latest part of a US plan aimed at ending the devastating Gaza war.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a longtime family friend of Netanyahu, met the Israeli leader in Jerusalem a day after holding rare direct talks in Egypt with Hamas, which has publicly committed itself to the plan.

The two sides “agreed that no redeployment or reconstruction would take place in the Gaza Strip before Hamas is disarmed throughout Gaza”, a senior Israeli official told AFP.

“It was also agreed that the first step toward the demilitarisation of the Strip would be to require Hamas to hand over its weapons for decommissioning under the supervision of an American general,” the official said.

A roadmap agreed by Hamas on July 30 said that the decommissioning of weapons would be supervised by the International Stabilisation Force, the nascent unit that aims to deploy to Gaza if the situation calms. It is led by US Major General Jasper Jeffers.

Hamas had pledged to hand over its weapons to a new Palestinian governing body, an arrangement that brought scepticism from Netanyahu but which Trump hailed as a breakthrough.

An official with Trump’s “Board of Peace” implementing the deal said that “every weapon collected will be fully decommissioned so it cannot be used again” and said that Israel “retains its full right of self-defence”.

“If Hamas resorts to terror, violence or attempts to rearm, Israel will retain the right to act accordingly,” the official said.

Other Board of Peace members joining Kushner in the talks included former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Kushner in the talks in Egypt had demanded that Hamas prove it is giving up its weapons and that the group – whose unprecedented Oct 7, 2023 attack against Israel launched the Gaza war – renounce any future role in governing the Palestinian territory, according to sources in the negotiation.

A Hamas official said the group, represented by its new leader Khalil al-Hayya, told Kushner it was committed to the Gaza plan and wanted pressure on Netanyahu.

Hardline rhetoric

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister whose job is on the line in Oct 27 elections, has increasingly been willing to defy Trump, whose support he once highlighted in his campaign.

The prime minister has also made clear his unhappiness with Trump’s decision to halt the US-Israeli war on Iran launched in late February and instead pursue a settlement with Tehran’s clerical leaders.

In an interview that generated wide attention in the Arab world, Itamar Ben Gvir, the far-right national security minister in Netanyahu’s Cabinet, said that Israel should kill 30 to 40 people every night in Gaza.

“Not only those who endanger you right now. These are people who shouldn’t be alive,” he told a podcast of a former Gaza hostage. “I’m paying them a compliment by calling them humans.”

President Isaac Herzog, who plays a largely ceremonial role, offered more upbeat words as he met Kushner, praising the Board of Peace’s “efforts to ensure a brighter and more secure future” for Israel, Gaza and the region.

Israeli operations have killed at least 1,265 Palestinians since the ceasefire came into effect on Oct 10, according to figures by Gaza’s health ministry, which is under Hamas. Its figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli army has reported five deaths in its ranks during Gaza operations over the same period. AFP