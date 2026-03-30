Netanyahu orders Israeli military to ‘further expand’ security zone in Lebanon

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Israeli soldiers walking next to a self-propelled Howitzer artillery gun positioned in the upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on March 29, 2026.

JERUSALEM - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 29 that he had ordered the military to “further expand” a security zone in Lebanon as Israel continues its campaign in the neighbouring country.

“In Lebanon, I have just ordered the military to further expand the existing security zone,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“This is intended to definitively neutralise the threat of invasion (by Hezbollah militants) and to keep anti-tank missile fire away from the border.”

Mr Netanyahu, during a visit to the northern command, said that Hezbollah still retained “residual capabilities” to fire rockets at Israel, but the group had been severely hit by Israeli forces.

“Iran is no longer the same Iran, Hezbollah is no longer the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is no longer the same Hamas,” he said.

“These are no longer terrorist armies threatening our existence – they are defeated enemies, fighting for their own survival.”

“We are determined, we are fighting, and with God’s help – we are winning,” Mr Netanyahu said. AFP