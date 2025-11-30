Israel’s Netanyahu seeks pardon in years-long corruption trial

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that criminal proceedings were hindering his ability to govern.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a request to President Isaac Herzog on Nov 30 for a pardon in his years-long corruption trial, arguing that criminal proceedings were hindering his ability to govern and a pardon would serve the interests of Israeli society.

Mr Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, has long denied the bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges.

His lawyers in a letter to the president’s office said that the prime minister still believes the legal proceedings would result in a complete acquittal.

“My lawyers sent a request for pardon to the president of the country today. I expect that anyone who wishes for the good of the country support this step,” Mr Netanyahu said in a brief video statement released by his political party Likud.

Mr Herzog’s office said on Nov 30: “The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request.” REUTERS