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Israel’s Netanyahu held ‘secret’ meeting in UAE with president: PM’s office

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FILE PHOTO: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony commemorating Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers, or Yom HaZikaron, at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem April 21, 2026. ILIA YEFIMOVICH/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a secret visit to the UAE during the war with Iran, his office said on May 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Israeli PM Netanyahu secretly met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on May 13 during the war with Iran.
  • Israel reportedly sent Iron Dome systems to the UAE, a US ally, marking a historic breakthrough in relations.
  • Iran heavily targeted the UAE during the war, even after a ceasefire, with ongoing missile and drone attacks.

AI generated

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a “secret” meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates during the war with Iran, his office said on May 13.

“During Operation Lion’s Roar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” his office said in a statement.

The May 13 announcement comes a day after US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that Israel had sent its Iron Dome air defence systems and personnel to operate them to the UAE during the war with Iran.

While stopping short of confirming Mr Huckabee’s comments, Mr Netanyahu’s office said the visit “marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates”.

Iran targeted the UAE more than any other country during the war, which was sparked by US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic at the end of February.

Despite a ceasefire that came into effect in April, the UAE has since reported multiple missile and drone attacks from Iran.

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates is a top US ally in the region and among the Arab nations with official ties to Israel after signing the Abraham Accords during US President Donald Trump’s first term in 2020. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.