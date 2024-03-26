Netanyahu coalition under strain after stand-off with US over Gaza vote

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced growing strains on his divided coalition on March 26, after an angry stand-off with Washington worsened disagreements over proposals to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military.

Israeli media reported that a Cabinet meeting to discuss planned changes to the conscription law was called off, with only days left before the government has to present proposals to the Supreme Court.

Asked about the reports, a Netanyahu aide said a Cabinet session had yet to be scheduled.

The hold-up came a day after Mr Netanyahu’s fraught relations with United States President Joe Biden broke down over Washington’s decision not to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution seeking an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Amid growing international pressure for a halt to the fighting and a stop to Israeli plans to launch a ground assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Mr Netanyahu cancelled a scheduled visit to Washington by two of his most senior aides, who were due to hear American ideas about operational alternatives.

The open show of defiance towards Israel’s strongest ally was welcomed by his religious-nationalist coalition partners but implicitly criticised by centrist former defence minister Benny Gantz, who joined the war Cabinet in 2023 and who said the delegation should go to Washington.

Despite plunging approval ratings for Mr Netanyahu himself, surveys indicate the Israeli public largely supports the government’s determination to dismantle Hamas as a military force in Gaza, giving him motivation for digging in his heels against Washington.

But the divisions underscored the growing pressure on the government internationally.

The conservative Israel Hayom newspaper, normally supportive of Mr Netanyahu, backed the decision not to send the delegation, but said public support from Mr Biden was what was needed more than anything by Israel at a time when “the legitimacy of its actions is disintegrating at frightening speed”.