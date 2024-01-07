Nearly half of Gaza Strip population inhabiting crowded border city, UN says

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - When Ghada Abu Samra leaves the room in Rafah where she, her mother and brother have been living between their searches for food and clean water, she sees more Gaza Strip civilians packing in to the overcrowded southern city.

“Every day, the numbers grow in a massive way,” said Ms Abu Samra, a 24-year-old web development student who has been in Rafah for weeks. “There is no place for anyone except to sit in the streets and build a tent.”

As almost all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been driven from their homes by Israel’s nearly three months of airstrikes and evacuation orders, Rafah, once a city of 300,000 people, has become the main refuge for those displaced. More than one million people are squeezed into the city, in a tiny corner of the enclave on the Egyptian border, the United Nations said this week.

People are struggling to find the materials to make even the most makeshift tents, which spread in rows across sandy ground. The misery is compounded by the spread of disease and an overwhelmed health system, according to the United Nations. The city is not safe either: Airstrikes are pummeling all of Gaza, including areas that the Israel military has called on people of Gaza to flee to.

Israel launched the war after Hamas, the political and armed group that controls the territory, carried out an attack on Oct 7 in southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

With Rafah’s increasingly dense population, the potential death toll of a single strike is high, noted the Al Mezan Centre, a Gaza-based human rights organisation, on social media.

More than 160 people were killed by airstrikes across Gaza in the previous 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Jan 5. The death toll over three months has surpassed 20,000 people killed, many of them women and children, according to the ministry.

On Jan 4, the Gaza government media office said that Israeli strikes in six locations in Rafah had killed dozens over the previous three days.

“Rafah is not safe at all; on the road I pass through every day, three rockets hit yesterday, killing 10 people,” said Ms Abu Samra, who added that her family had been displaced seven times since the war began. “In any moment, I can be killed. You don’t know whose turn is next.”

“The places that the Israelis say ‘this area is safe, go there,’ nowhere is safe,” she said.

But still more are expected to flee to Rafah. On Jan 3, the Israeli military dropped leaflets on residents of two blocks in the city of Deir el-Balah, an area home to 4,700 people in central Gaza, ordering them to leave for shelters, according to the United Nations. But many people have chosen to head straight to Rafah, worried that they will just have to flee again.

“The situation in Rafah is a total misery,” said Mr Mohammed Shaath, 68, a retired engineer from the southern city of Khan Younis who has been helping a group with aid distribution in Rafah, including helping to cook hot meals.

“There is no single empty inch in Rafah,” he said.

“Tents everywhere. And by tents, I don’t mean the proper tents people are familiar with. It is simply anything that covers one’s head.”