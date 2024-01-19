Nearly 20,000 babies born into Gaza war 'hell', says UN

GENEVA - The United Nations said on Jan 19 that thousands of babies had been born in conditions “beyond belief” in Gaza since the war there erupted more than three months ago.

Spokeswoman Tess Ingram, who came back from a recent visit to the Gaza Strip, described mothers bleeding to death and one nurse who had performed emergency caesareans on six dead women.

Nearly 20,000 babies have been born into the war that began after the Hamas attacks inside Israel on Oct 7, according to the UN children’s agency United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

“That’s a baby born into this horrendous war every 10 minutes,” Ms Ingram told reporters in Geneva via a video link from Oman.

“Becoming a mother should be a time for celebration,” she said. “In Gaza, it’s another child delivered into hell.”

Ms Ingram stressed the need for urgent international action.

“Seeing newborn babies suffer, while some mothers bleed to death, should keep us all awake at night,” she said.

Hamas’s Oct 7, 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel has vowed to “annihilate” Hamas in response.

Its relentless air and ground offensive has killed at least 24,762 Palestinians, around 70 per cent of them women, children and adolescents, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.

Ms Ingram described “heartbreaking” meetings with women caught up in the chaos.

‘Unimaginable challenges’

One woman, Ms Mashael, was pregnant when her house was hit and her husband buried under the rubble for several days, and her baby stopped moving.

“She says she is sure now, about a month later, that the baby is dead,” Ms Ingram said. But, she added: “She is still waiting for medical care.”

Ms Mashael had told her it was best “a baby isn’t born into this nightmare”, she said.