Nearly 100 people injured after train derails in Egypt

A number of train carriages derailed in Egypt's Qalioubia province north of Cairo.
A number of train carriages derailed in Egypt's Qalioubia province north of Cairo.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE
  • Published
    41 min ago

CAIRO (REUTERS) - Ninety-seven people were injured on Sunday (April 18) when a number of train carriages derailed in Egypt's Qalioubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.

More than 50 ambulances rushed to the site and moved the injured to three hospitals in the province, it said.

Local media reports said some people had been killed in the accident.

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured in March when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440km south of Cairo.

More on this topic

 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 