Nato hails Afghan talks as 'historic opportunity'

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Nato hailed the start of peace talks between the Taleban and the Afghan government on Saturday (Sept 12) as an "historic opportunity", while warning that violence in the country remained "unacceptably high".

"This is an historic opportunity. #NATO stands with #Afghanistan to preserve the gains made and to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists," Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

In a longer statement from the Western military alliance, it said that the peace talks under way in Qatar were "an important step towards bringing lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan after decades of conflict".

Nato took part in the United States-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and then led the UN-mandated force to stabilise the country, which at its height numbered 130,000 troops.

The Brussels-based organisation urged the government and the Taleban to "seize this opportunity for peace" at the start of talks which are expected to be rocky.

Mr Abdullah Abdullah, who is leading the government's negotiating team, called for an immediate, humanitarian ceasefire on Saturday - but his plea went unanswered by Taleban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Nato said that "current violence levels - driven by Taleban attacks against Afghan National Defence and Security Forces - remain unacceptably high and undermine confidence in the peace process.

"We call on the Taleban to take decisive steps toward ending violence," it added.

The talks are being held in a hotel conference room in Doha, where chairs were dotted at socially distanced intervals facing a banner emblazoned with the words "Afghan Peace Negotiations" in four languages.