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NATO allies in talks on ‘best way’ to re-open Hormuz strait

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NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the defence alliance's members were working collectively to find a way forward on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the defence alliance's members were working collectively to find a way forward on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • NATO is discussing the "best way" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil supply, after Iran closed it.
  • Donald Trump urged global powers to send warships and criticised NATO for not providing aid, calling it a "foolish mistake".
  • Trump suggested reconsidering the US relationship with NATO, a topic he has raised before, but has "nothing currently in mind".

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OSLO - NATO chief Mark Rutte said March 18 that the military alliance’s members were discussing the “best way” to open the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large chunk of the world’s oil supply normally passes.

“I have been in contact with many allies. We all agree, of course, that strait has to open up again. And what I know is that allies are working together, discussing how to do that, what is the best way to do it,” Mr Rutte told a news conference during a visit to a NATO exercise in northern Norway.

“They are working on that collectively, to find a way forward,” Mr Rutte added.

US President Donald Trump has urged other global powers to send warships to escort convoys of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Iran has effectively closed the strait since the United States and Israel began a war on the Islamic republic in February, sending global oil prices up by more than 40 per cent.

On March 17, Mr Trump said “NATO is making a very foolish mistake” by not sending aid.

“I’ve long said that I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us. So this was a great test,” he told reporters.

The 79-year-old Republican has long criticised NATO, and since returning to power in January 2025 he has pushed its members into increasing their defence spending.

Asked if he would reconsider the US relationship with NATO as he has suggested in the past, Mr Trump said it was “certainly something that we should think about” but added: “I have nothing currently in mind.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.