‘My heart dropped’: Families fear for Thai workers held hostage by Hamas

BANGKOK – The families of Thai labourers held hostage by Hamas spoke on Tuesday of their fears for their safety, after the Palestinian militant group threatened to execute civilian captives in its war with Israel.

At least 18 Thais have been killed and 11 seized since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday.

Hamas dragged off around 150 people as hostages in its attack, and has said it will execute them one by one if Israel continues to hit Gaza with air strikes.

Ms Kanyarat Suriyasri, whose husband Owat Suriyasri is among those taken, spoke of her horror at learning the news.

“When I heard that he was among the 11 hostages taken by Hamas my heart dropped,” she told AFP.

“I am waiting to hear some good news.”

Mr Owat, 40, from Si Saket province in eastern Thailand, is a “very friendly, caring and happy man”, she said.

He moved to Israel in 2021 for improved wages, hoping to build a better house for his wife and two children.

“We have a lot of debts, and working abroad pays better than in Thailand,” she said.

She told AFP that if she could see her husband she would tell him: “I’ve missed you, I won’t let you anywhere far away again.

“I would hug him.”