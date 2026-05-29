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Muslim pilgrims gathering at the Mount of Mercy on the plain of Arafat outside Mecca on May 26 during the annual haj pilgrimage.

MECCA – Thousands of Muslims began to leave the holy city of Mecca on May 29 after having completed the haj pilgrimage in scorching heat and despite the shadow of war across the Middle East.

More than 1.7 million people from 165 countries took part in one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, against the backdrop of the conflict sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Since war erupted in February, Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes, hitting infrastructure and energy installations across the Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia, home to Mecca.

More than 30,000 Iranians made the journey to Mecca, about a third of the 86,000 originally expected. Iran’s IRNA state news agency said the “wartime situation” explained the drop.

“I can’t believe I completed the haj,” said Mr Ahmed Mamdouh, a 37-year-old Egyptian who performed the pilgrimage for the first time.

Fighting back tears, he added: “I am very happy that I completed the rituals safely. Haj is truly exhausting, especially in such hot weather.”

Algerian pilgrim Al-Zaoui, 74, wrapped his arm around his wife and said: “It was our dream to perform the haj together. Now that dream has come true after 50 years of marriage.”

On May 29, the faithful will complete the third day of a stoning ritual in the valley of Mina, south-east of Mecca, during which they throw pebbles at concrete pillars symbolising the devil.

The pilgrims then board buses to the Grand Mosque in Mecca to perform the farewell “tawaf” – walking seven times around the Kaabah, the giant black cube at the Grand Mosque that is the focal point of Islam.

The haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means to do so.

It involves a series of mostly outdoor rituals over several days, and often takes place during intense heat.

After more than 1,300 people died during the 2024 haj, when temperatures soared above 50 deg C, the Saudi authorities introduced heat-mitigation measures, including more shaded areas and thousands of extra health workers.

The Saudi Red Crescent said on May 28 it has provided emergency services to “more than 83,000 people since the beginning of the haj season”. AFP