Both music and mourning across the globe over death of Iran’s Khamenei

PARIS – Cheers in Tehran. Retaliation and mourning announced by Iran. Protests erupting in some parts of the Muslim world, celebrations in others.

The world greeted with trepidation the news on March 1 that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran a day earlier.

Iranians took to the streets, cheering with joy and playing celebratory music after reports of Mr Khamenei’s death, according to witnesses and video footage.

The celebrations in Tehran began shortly after 11pm (3.30am Singapore time), even before Iranian state television confirmed US President Donald Trump’s statement that Mr Khamenei was dead, according to multiple witnesses and audio recordings.

Loud, sustained whistles and cheers were heard, and fireworks could be seen on videos shared on social media.

People were not, however, coming out en masse to celebrate, according to social media.

Many Iranians were fearful after the deadly crackdown on mass anti-government protests in January.

The thousands who did gather in the centre of Iran’s capital were instead mourning Mr Khamenei’s death, according to journalists.

The mourners, dressed mostly in black and some crying, chanted “death to America” and “death to Israel” in Enghelab (Revolution) Square, with many waving Iran’s flags and holding photos of Mr Khamenei.

Iranian state television announced a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays.

“With the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader, his path and mission neither will be lost nor will be forgotten. On the other hand, they will be pursued with greater vigour and zeal,” a presenter said.

‘War on Muslims’

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 1 branded Mr Khamenei’s killing a “declaration of war against Muslims” by Israel and the United States.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime,” Mr Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by state TV.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards vowed earlier on Feb 28 to punish Mr Khamenei’s “murderers”.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead,” Mr Trump said, announcing the killing on his Truth Social network late on Feb 28.

The killing “is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country”, he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called for Iranians to “overthrow the regime” after Mr Khamenei’s killing.

“For more than three and a half decades, this cruel tyrant has spread terror across the world while oppressing his own people, while working tirelessly and without pause on a plan to destroy Israel,” he said in a televised statement.

‘Dustbin of history’

The son of Iran’s late Shah on Feb 28 hailed the killing, saying the Islamic republic that replaced his pro-Western father was finished.

“With his death, the Islamic Republic has effectively come to an end and will soon be consigned to the dustbin of history,” Mr Reza Pahlavi wrote on social media platform X.

Iraqi leaders, including influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, mourned Mr Khamenei on March 1.

“We extend our condolences to the Islamic world,” Mr Al-Sadr said in a statement, declaring a three-day period of mourning.

Iranian government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said in a statement that Mr Khamenei was killed in “a blatant act of aggression”.

Hundreds of Iraqis attempted on Feb 28 to storm Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where the US embassy is located, over Mr Khamenei’s death.

“Their attempts had been thwarted so far, but they keep trying,” a security source said.

Protesters supporting Iraqi Shi’ite armed groups demonstrating near the entrance of the Green Zone in Baghdad on March 1 after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. PHOTO: REUTERS

British Defence Secretary John Healey said on March 1 that “few people will mourn” Mr Khamenei, echoing Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s view.

“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was responsible for the regime’s ballistic missile and nuclear programme, support for armed proxies, and its brutal acts of violence and intimidation against its own people,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

“His passing will not be mourned.”

Both China and Russia condemned Mr Khamenei’s killing.

The killing is “a serious violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, a trampling on the aims and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations”, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described it as a “cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law”.

‘Free Iran’

From Boston to Los Angeles, jubilant Iranian-Americans took to the streets on Feb 28 to cheer Mr Khamenei’s death and voice hope for a brighter future for their homeland.

In Los Angeles, home to a massive Iranian diaspora, singing and ululating marchers carried flags of Shah-era Iran and posters bearing Mr Trump’s image, with some wearing “Free Iran” shirts.

Iran’s ally Hamas mourned Mr Khamanei on March 1, saying he had “provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause and our resistance”.

“The US and the fascist occupation government bear full responsibility for this blatant aggression and heinous crime,” the Palestinian Islamist group said. AFP