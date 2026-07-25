Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker attacked in Iranian waters, Indian embassy says

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July 24 - A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members was attacked in Iranian territorial waters on Friday, the Indian embassy in Tehran said.

All Indian crew members are safe and the embassy is in contact with the authorities, it said in a statement posted on X.

The vessel, named Disha, was attacked by an unknown missile near the Strait of Hormuz while en route to the Persian Gulf, the Forward Seamen's Union of India, a trade union representing Indian maritime workers, said on X.

The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, was the main transit route for around a fifth of global energy supplies before the conflict erupted in Iran.

Tensions have escalated since a fragile truce between Washington and Tehran collapsed in early July, reviving heavy exchanges of strikes and further disrupting shipping through the waterway. REUTERS