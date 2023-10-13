Moving severely ill people in Gaza amounts to 'death sentence' - WHO

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians in the aftermath of Israeli strikes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

GENEVA - The World Health Organization said on Friday local health authorities in Gaza had informed it that it was impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients from northern Gaza after Israel's military called for civilians to relocate south within 24 hours.

"There are severely ill people whose injuries mean their only chances of survival is being on life support, such as mechanical ventilators," said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

"So moving those people is a death sentence. Asking health workers to do so is beyond cruel." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top