More than 50% of Gaza pier constructed, says Pentagon

Updated
May 02, 2024, 03:08 AM
Published
May 02, 2024, 02:55 AM

WASHINGTON - The United States military has so far constructed over 50% of a maritime pier that will eventually be placed off the coast of Gaza to speed the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"As of today, we are over 50% complete on setting up the pier," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Singh said that pier had several different components.

"The floating pier has been completely constructed and setup. The causeway is in progress," she added. REUTERS

