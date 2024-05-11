More than 200 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: UN

KABUL - Flash floods that have ripped through northern Afghanistan left more than 200 people dead in a single province, the United Nations said on May 11.

More than 200 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan province when heavy rains on May 10 sparked massive flooding, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration told AFP.

In Baghlani Jadid district alone, up to 1,500 homes were damaged or destroyed and “more than 100 people died”, an IOM emergency response lead said, citing figures from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

Taliban government officials said 62 people had died as of the night of May 10.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said “hundreds of our fellow citizens have succumbed to these calamitous floods” in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on May 11, without differentiating the numbers of dead and injured, though he told AFP dozens had been killed.

Multiple provinces across Afghanistan saw flash flooding, with officials in northern Takhar province reporting 20 dead on May 11.

Rains on May 10 also caused heavy damage in northeastern Badakhshan province, central Ghor province and western Herat, officials said.