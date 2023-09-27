More than 100 dead, 150 injured in fire at Iraq wedding party

NINEVEH, Iraq – More than 100 people were killed and 150 injured in a fire at a wedding party in Iraq, which left the civil defence searching the charred skeleton of a building for survivors into the early hours of Wednesday.

Nineveh deputy governor Hasan al-Allaq told Reuters that 113 people had been confirmed dead, with state media saying the death toll was at least 100, with 150 injured.

The fire ripped through a large event hall in Hamdaniya district in Nineveh province after fireworks were lit during the celebration, the local civil defence said, according to state media.

“We saw the fire pulsating, coming out of the hall. Those who managed got out and those who didn’t got stuck. Even those who made their way out were broken,” said Mr Imad Yohana, a 34-year-old who escaped the inferno.

Video from a Reuters correspondent at the site showed firefighters clambering over the charred wreckage of the building, shining lights over smouldering wreckage as they searched for survivors.

Preliminary information indicated that the building was made of highly flammable construction materials, contributing to its rapid collapse, state media said.

Ambulances and medical crews were dispatched to the site by federal authorities and Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to official statements.

Eyewitnesses said the building caught fire at around 10.45pm local time, and that hundreds of people were in attendance at the time of the incident. REUTERS