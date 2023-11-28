More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Palestinian children sit by the fire next to the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike during the conflict, amid a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 27, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/ File photo
Palestinians fleeing north Gaza move southward as ambulances head towards north Gaza during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City, November 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/ File photo
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

GENEVA - There is a risk that more people could die from diseases than from bombings in Gaza if the enclave's health system is not put back on its feet quickly, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Eventually we will see more people dying from disease than from bombardment if we are not able to put back together this health system," said the WHO's Margaret Harris.

She described the collapse of Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza as a "tragedy" and voiced concern about the detention of some of its medical staff by Israeli forces. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top