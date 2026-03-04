Mojtaba Khamenei survived attacks on Iran, seen as possible next supreme leader, say sources

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Mojtaba Khamenei is seen by the establishment as a possible successor to his father.

DUBAI – Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, has survived the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in which his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed , two Iranian sources told Reuters on March 4 .

A mid-ranking cleric with close ties to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, hardliner Mojtaba Khamenei is one of the most influential figures in the Iranian clerical establishment. He has been seen for years as one of the top candidates to succeed his father.

“He (Mojtaba) is alive... He was not in Tehran when the Supreme Leader was killed,” one of the sources said.

His father was one of a number of military and other influential figures killed on Feb 28 after the United States and Israel attacked targets across Iran.

Iranian state media announced Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death early on March 1 .

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that the Iranian leader’s body had been found, and US President Donald Trump said the United States had worked closely with Israel to target the man who had led Iran since 1989. REUTERS