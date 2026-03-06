Middle East war traps 20,000 seafarers, 15,000 cruise passengers in Gulf

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Since war erupted on Feb 28, the IMO has recorded seven incidents involving ships in the region that have resulted in two deaths and another seven people wounded.

LONDON - Around 20,000 seafarers and 15,000 cruise ship passengers are stuck in the Gulf because of the Middle East war, the UN’s International Maritime Organisation told AFP on March 5.

The shipping regulator’s secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said that the “IMO is ready to work with all stakeholders to help ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers affected”.

The maritime sector said it had designated the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf as a “warlike operations area”, granting seafarers additional protections as the Middle East war engulfs the crucial energy transit route.

“Beyond the economic impact of these alarming attacks, it is a humanitarian issue. No attack on innocent seafarers is ever justified,” Mr Dominguez told AFP.

“I reiterate my call for all shipping companies to exercise maximum caution when operating in the affected region,” he added.

Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz , through which a fifth of the world’s crude and considerable supplies of liquefied natural gas travel.

Several shipping groups, including Danish shipping giant Maersk, have suspended bookings in the Gulf.

Maritime employers and unions representing their workers on March 5 said their upgraded designation of the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf from a “high risk area designation” three days ago “reflects the continuing and heightened threat to seafarers and vessels operating in the region”.

“Hundreds of vessels are stranded in the Gulf following the halt of vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the scale of disruption and risk facing civilian crews in the region,” said a joint statement from the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the Joint Negotiating Group, which represents maritime employers.

ITF general secretary Stephen Cotton told AFP that after 32 years involvement with the federation, “this is the worst” he has seen it, “because it’s so unclear on the diplomatic level”.

While seafarers can request to leave a ship and be repatriated, the reality is not so clear.

“You can’t push a button and you immediately leave a vessel,” said Mr Cotton. “If you’ve got a crew of 25, you probably need 16 to safely run the vessel.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on March 3 claimed “complete control” of the Strait, with reports of additional vessels coming under attack.

Energy intelligence firm Kpler said oil tanker transits through the Strait had dropped by 90 per cent from last week.

Oil price surge

With energy prices already soaring, US President Donald Trump said on March 3 that the US Navy was ready to escort oil tankers through the crucial shipping route.

Benchmark US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, soared more than five percent to $78.88 per barrel in trading on March 5, the highest level since January 2025, as the Iran war threatens supplies.

International benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, jumped 3.6 per cent to US$84.34 per barrel.

Other regions are already classified as “Warlike Operations Area” by the maritime sector, such as parts of the Sea of Azov, the northern Black Sea, the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. AFP