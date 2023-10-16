Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn

WASHINGTON - Top US officials warned on Sunday that the war between Israel and militant group Hamas could escalate, as American warships headed to the area amid growing clashes on the country's northern border with Lebanon.

Israel has unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign over Gaza in retaliation for unprecedented attacks inside Israel by Hamas eight days ago that killed some 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians.

Gaza authorities say more than 2,670 people have been killed there, a quarter of them children. Casualties are expected to rise as Israel prepares for a ground assault on the tiny, densely populated enclave that could start within days.

The conflict has sent tensions soaring.

"There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north and, of course, Iran's involvement," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced deployment of a second aircraft carrier group late on Saturday, calling it a sign of “our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war”.

The aircraft carrier the Dwight Eisenhower will join a small fleet including the massive Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Iran is the elephant in the room," a US official briefed on the situation said about the increasing military presence. "The carriers are accompanied by warships and attack planes. Every effort is being made to stop this from becoming a regional conflict."

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Sunday his country could act, telling al Jazeera that it had conveyed a message to Israeli officials that "if they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer."

"If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America," he warned.

Violence on Israel's northern border is already escalating. Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters launched attacks on Israeli army posts and a northern border village on Sunday; Israel retaliated with strikes in Lebanon.

The US is urging Israel to hold off on its ground offensive to allow humanitarian efforts for Gaza's residents trapped in the area, several US officials said.