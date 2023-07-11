Meet women pioneers creating green jobs in Arab countries

BEIRUT – As the co-founder and chief executive of a green tech company based in Morocco, Dr Salma Bougarrani said she often finds herself the only woman in the room.

“This isn’t very encouraging. You feel like you’re an extraterrestrial,” said Dr Bougarrani, 34, whose Green Watech company specialises in using energy efficient techniques to cleanse waste water as worsening droughts deplete supplies.

Of the 20 firms selected by a business incubator in the North African country in 2022, Dr Bougarrani said hers was the only one led by a woman, reflecting women’s limited participation in the job market – especially in leadership roles.

Only 19 per cent of women in Arab countries are part of the labour force – the world’s lowest rate and far below the global average of 48 per cent, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

In green jobs, that figure appears to be even lower.

ILO projections suggest that of the 400,000 jobs that could be created for Arab youth as a result of green policy measures, less than 10 per cent would be occupied by women, “reflecting the persistent gender inequalities that hamper the region’s progress”, the report said.

Arab women entrepreneurs say gender bias also makes it harder for them to attract investment from regional investors.

In the first nine months of 2022, women-founded businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) received just 2 per cent of the US$2.4 billion (S$3.2 billion) in investment channelled into nearly 500 start-ups, according to a report by Wamda, which advises and invests in regional start-ups.

More than half of 125 female founders surveyed by Wamda said investors based in the Mena region were less likely to invest in women-led start-ups compared with international investors.

Almost 66 per cent of the founders said securing investment was the biggest obstacle they faced.

“When you get bigger you have to raise money,” Dr Bougarrani said, adding that women entrepreneurs are more likely to be rejected when they approach potential investors for financing.

“They think women have more... responsibilities: She will have to take care of children, so she won’t be available for work. So, they will prefer... to invest in men,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.