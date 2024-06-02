Mediators urge Israel and Hamas to finalise Biden’s Gaza peace plan

JERUSALEM - Gaza conflict mediators on June 1 urged Israel and Hamas to finalise a ceasefire and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden that they said would bring immediate relief to people in Gaza and to the Israeli hostages and their families.

Israel has said there will be no formal end to the war as long as Hamas retains power, raising questions of timing and interpretation over the truce offer, which has been provisionally welcomed by the Palestinian faction.

Mr Biden said on May 31 that Israel had proposed a deal involving an initial six-week ceasefire with a partial Israeli military withdrawal and the release of some hostages while “a permanent end to hostilities” is negotiated through mediators.

The US, Egypt and Qatar have been seeking for months to mediate an end to the war, but a deal has proven elusive.

The proposal, Mr Biden said, also “creates a better ‘day after’ in Gaza without Hamas in power”. He did not elaborate on how that might be achieved. The Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group has given no indication it might step aside or disarm voluntarily.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on June 1 that any notion that Israel would agree a permanent ceasefire before “the destruction of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities” was “a non-starter”.

Two members of his coalition also threatened to withdraw from the government if he went ahead with a deal that ended the war without destroying Hamas.

Hamas said on May 31 that it was ready to engage “positively and in a constructive manner”. But senior official Mahmoud Mardawi told Qatari television it had not yet received details of the proposal.

“No agreement can be reached before the demand for the withdrawal of the occupation army and a ceasefire is met,” he said. Hamas remains committed to Israel’s destruction.

Israel has been willing only to suspend the war in exchange for hostages, saying it would resume the campaign to eliminate the Hamas threat. Hamas wants any deal to entail concrete Israeli moves to end the war, such as a full troop withdrawal.

A senior Biden administration official, asked about a potential rift in the US and Israeli viewpoints on the future of Hamas, suggested this may be open to interpretation and would come down to future Egyptian and Qatari sway over the movement.

“I have no doubt that the deal will be characterised by Israel and be characterised by Hamas,” the official told reporters.

“And I think the arrangements and some of the day-after planning, you know, helps ensure that - that Hamas’ military capacity to regenerate in a way that can threaten Israel would be very much foreclosed under this arrangement and, I think the president said in his speech, ensuring that Hamas cannot rearm.”

Months of war