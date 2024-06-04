Mediator Qatar urges clear positions for Gaza ceasefire

DUBAI - Qatar, which has been mediating on Gaza between Israel and Hamas, stressed on Tuesday that there should be a clear position from both parties to reach a ceasefire deal.

"We are waiting for a clear Israeli position that represents the entire government in response to the U.S.'s Gaza proposal," said Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari.

"The ceasefire deal should immediately end the long suffering of all people in Gaza and the hostages and their families and provide a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the crisis", Al-Ansari said.

Qatar said that it is still waiting to reach language that is agreed by both parties.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal from Israel to Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to end the war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

The offer calls for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the reconstruction of Gaza. REUTERS