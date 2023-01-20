Meat cultivated from cow cells is kosher, Israel's chief rabbi rules

JERUSALEM - Israel’s chief rabbi has given a kosher stamp of approval this week to a company looking to sell steak grown from cow cells - while effectively taking the animal itself out of the equation.

Cultivated meat, grown from animal cells in a laboratory or manufacturing plant, has been getting a lot of attention as a way to sidestep the environmental toll of the meat industry and address concerns over animal welfare.

This method, however, has raised questions over religious restrictions, like kashrut in Judaism or Islam’s halal.

Jewish dietary law designates kosher meat as having come from a cow slaughtered in accordance with ritual - and requires that it be kept and consumed separately from dairy.

Chief Rabbi David Lau weighed in on the issue for the first time, telling the Israeli firm Aleph Farms, which last year closed a US$105 million (S$138 million) funding round co-led by Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, that the cultivated thin-cut steaks it hopes to start selling this year are indeed kosher.

Aleph Farms says it collects sample cells from a living animal and then grows more in a cultivator that mimics conditions in the animal’s body. This is different from popular plant-based alternatives that do not have animal origins.

In an 11-page letter dated Jan 17 to the company outlining the production process and referencing Jewish legal precedent, Rabbi Lau said the product falls into the category of “parve” - meaning neither meat nor dairy.

But he required it be clearly marketed as a meat alternative to avoid confusion with conventional meats.

While the decision was specific for Aleph Farm’s process, it sets a foundation for others. A spokesman for Rabbi Lau said they have received similar requests from a number of companies.