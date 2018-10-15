Masagos meets Jordan's King, holds dialogue session with Singapore students

Singapore's Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli had an audience with Jordan's King Abdullah II during a visit in which both sides reaffirmed their strong bilateral ties.

Mr Masagos is visiting Jordan as part of his first trip to the Middle East as the new Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Masagos wrote that he had arrived in Jordan for the visit on Sunday.

As part of the trip, Mr Masagos visited the University of Jordan campus and took part in a dialogue session with 160 Singaporean students there. Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry) Tan Wu Meng, who are also in Jordan for the visit, were present at the session.

"They asked DPM Teo Chee Hean, SPS Tan Wu Meng and I many tough but good questions including the value of Islamic education in the current global environment and the religious students' relevance to a modern economy like Singapore," Mr Masagos wrote.

He said despite being away from home, the students had kept up with current developments and posed questions on issues such as how Singapore is countering fake news, the debate on section 377A of the Penal Code and the significance of elections around the region such as in Indonesia and Malaysia.

"I'm glad too that they understood how economic disruptions affect their aspirations and job opportunities in Singapore and we discussed areas where asatizah (religious teachers) can improve themselves," he wrote.

"We reiterated the key roles they as future asatizah play in guiding the community forward while maintaining our precious religious harmony and nation-building," he added.

Mr Masagos encouraged them to seize opportunities of the future economy, saying he looked forward their contributions to national and community initiatives.

Mr Masagos will also visit Egypt as part of the trip.