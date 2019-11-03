Man fined for recording Israeli PM's son telling friend that Israeli PM organised US$20b for gas field owner

TEL AVIV (DPA) - The man who recorded Mr Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Israeli Prime Minister, making embarrassing comments that caused an uproar in Israel must pay compensation to him as well as apologise.

As part of a settlement agreement in Tel Aviv's Magistrate Court, Mr Roi Rozen agreed to pay Mr Netanyahu 30,000 Israeli shekels (S$11,553.61) within 21 days, according to a court statement released on Sunday (Nov 3).

Mr Netanyahu can be heard on the 2015 audio recording taken in front of a strip club in Tel Aviv, apparently after consuming alcohol.

Among other things, he tells the son of Mr Kobi Maimon, the owner of gas fields off Israel's coast: "My father organised 20 billion dollars for your father."

Mr Benjamin Netanyahu pushed through a natural gas deal in 2015, despite resistance from Israel's anti-trust authority.

Mr Yair later said he was "speaking nonsense" under the influence of alcohol on the recording, according to ynet news.

"The statements don't reflect who I am, the values of my upbringing and what I believe in," he was quoted by ynet news as saying.

Under Israeli law, it's illegal to record two people without their knowledge.

Mr Rozen was driving Mr Yair Netanyahu and a friend when he made the recording, which was aired on Channel 2 News in January 2018.