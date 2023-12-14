Los Angeles freeway blocked by Jewish protesters against Gaza war

Protesters demanding a ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel's attack on Gaza block morning traffic on the 110 Freeway, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
A driver reacts a protesters block traffic on the 110 Freeway to demand a ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel's attack on Gaza, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Drivers try to remove protesters blocking traffic on the 110 Freeway to demand a ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel's attack on Gaza, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
A law enforcement officer detains a demonstrator as protesters demanding a ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel's attack on Gaza block morning traffic on the 110 Freeway, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
Drivers clash with protesters blocking traffic on the 110 Freeway to demand a ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel's attack on Gaza, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
LOS ANGELES - Activists from a Jewish group demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip blocked traffic on a busy Los Angeles highway during Wednesday morning's rush hour and snarled traffic for miles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The protesters from the If Not Now organization sat down on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway downtown at about 9 a.m., bringing commuters to a halt. The protesters wore black shirts reading "Not in Our Name" and held up placards demanding Israel halt military operations in Gaza.

Video on KCAL TV showed a few enraged motorists fighting with protesters before police arrived.

About 75 protesters were detained when CHP officers began clearing the highway around 10 a.m., the highway patrol said.

Israel's military campaign on Gaza has sparked protests in cities around the world. REUTERS

