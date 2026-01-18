Libya's security authorities free more than 200 migrants from 'secret prison', two security sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BENGHAZI, Jan 18 - Libya's security authorities have freed more than 200 migrants from what they described as a secret prison in the town of Kufra in the southeast of the country after they were held captive in inhuman conditions, two security sources from the city told Reuters on Sunday.

The security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the security authorities had found an underground prison, nearly three meters deep, which the sources said was run by a Libyan human trafficker.

One of the sources said this person had not yet been detained.

"Some of the freed migrants were held captive up to two years in the underground cells," this source said.

The other source said what the operation had found was "one of the most serious crimes against humanity that has been uncovered in the region."

"The operation resulted in a raid on a secret prison within the city, where several inhumane underground detention cells were uncovered," one of the sources added.

The freed migrants are from sub-Saharan Africa, mainly from Somalia and Eritrea, including women and children, the sources said. Kufra lies in eastern Libya, about 1,700 kilometres (1,000 miles) from the capital Tripoli.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via dangerous routes across the desert and over the Mediterranean since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

The oil-based Libyan economy is also a draw for impoverished migrants seeking work, but security throughout the sprawling country is poor, leaving migrants vulnerable to abuses.

At least 21 bodies of migrants were found in a mass grave in eastern Libya last week, with up to 10 survivors in the group bearing signs of having been tortured before they were freed from captivity, two security sources told Reuters.

Libya's attorney general said in a statement on Friday the authorities in the east of the country had referred a defendant to the court for trial in connection with the mass grave on charges of "committing serious violations against migrants."

In February last year, 39 bodies of migrants were recovered from about 55 mass graves in Kufra. The town houses tens of thousands of Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict that erupted in Sudan in 2023. REUTERS