LGBTQ Arabs fear backlash after World Cup 'spotlight'

DUBAI - With rainbow flags and “OneLove” armbands, World Cup fans have protested against host Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ policies, but many queer Arabs fear a Western solidarity push could do more harm than good.

Gestures in support of the local LGBTQ community have unleashed a torrent of homophobia, activists and community members say, creating new risks for people who have long relied on discretion to survive.

“It’s not great to live in the shadow, but it’s also not great to live under a spotlight,” said a 32-year-old entrepreneur from neighbouring Gulf nation Bahrain, who requested anonymity for safety concerns. “The World Cup will end, FIFA will leave, and the hate will continue.”

LGBTQ rights in Qatar – where homosexuality is illegal – and concerns over the use of the rainbow flag during the World Cup have been a simmering issue ahead of the international tournament that kicked off on Nov 20.

Captains of seven European football teams had planned to wear rainbow-themed “OneLove” armbands as part of a campaign to embrace diversity, but backed down after a threat of disciplinary action from FIFA.

The well-meaning drive for LGBTQ rights has caused distress for some, the Bahraini entrepreneur said.

“No one from the queer community here has ever been asked about their opinion of what they think the rainbow flag does,” he said. “I am worried about the future.”

The clash playing out in Qatar is the latest example of the unintended backlash generated by Western LGBTQ initiatives in the Muslim majority region.

Earlier this year, US embassies in Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates raised the rainbow flag and posted solidarity messages on social media to mark Pride month.

For the Bahraini entrepreneur, it triggered a scathing response in a region where queer people, citizens and expats alike, prefer to stay under the radar.

“They’re ruining a lot of things for people,” he said, referring to the Western campaigns. “I don’t necessarily hide who I am and I also don’t walk around flying a rainbow flag.”

Over the summer, authorities across the Gulf zeroed-in on what they perceived as attempts to encourage homosexuality.

In Saudi Arabia, where same-sex relations are punishable by death, authorities cracked down on rainbow-coloured toys and clothing.

In Bahrain, posters went up showing silhouettes of a family under an umbrella, taking shelter as a rainbow flag spilled over them like a downpour.