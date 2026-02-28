Straitstimes.com header logo

Lebanon's prime minister warns against dragging country into 'adventures'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam speaks to journalists at the government headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he would not accept anyone dragging "the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity".

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIRUT - Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Feb 28 said he would not accept anyone dragging "the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity", in an indirect message to the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

In a statement released after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, Mr Salam noted the "serious developments" in the region and called on "all Lebanese to act with wisdom and patriotism, placing Lebanon and the Lebanese people’s interests above any other consideration".

Hezbollah has fought numerous conflicts with Israel since it was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Reuters reported on Feb 24 that

Israel had warned Lebanon

that it would strike the country hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war.

"I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity," Mr Salam said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Israel dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah during a war in 2024, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah along with thousands of its fighters and destroying much of its arsenal. REUTERS

More on this topic
Israel warns Lebanon of strikes if Hezbollah enters any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say
US and Iran: More than four decades of enmity
See more on

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Iran

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.