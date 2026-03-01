Lebanon’s Hezbollah vows to ‘confront aggression’ of US, Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A televised speech by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem during a rally in Beirut on Jan 26 to show solidarity with Iran.

BEIRUT – The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah vowed on March 1 to confront the United States and Israel over their strikes on the group’s key backer Iran .

“We will undertake our duty of confronting the aggression,” Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a statement, adding that his movement would not leave “the field of honour and resistance”.

The Lebanese group has so far not taken action since the US and Israel began striking Iran on Feb 28.

It was organising a gathering late on March 1 in its stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburb in a show of support for its ally Iran, amid fears from the Lebanese authorities that it might intervene in the conflict.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, following an emergency meeting of the country’s Higher Defence Council, said on March 1 that “the decision of war and peace rests solely with the Lebanese state”.

Hezbollah also called on mosques to recite the Quran and organise mourning ceremonies to mark the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , both in the Beirut suburb and other areas of Lebanon where the group wields influence.

Mr Khamenei was killed on Feb 28 as the US and Israel jointly launched a barrage of ongoing strikes on the Islamic republic.

Having emerged heavily battered from its own war with Israel, Hezbollah did not intervene on behalf of Iran during its 12-day war with Israel last June .

Qassem, who succeeded Hassan Nasrallah as the group’s chief following the latter’s death in an Israeli strike in September 2024, on March 1 said the assassination of Mr Khamenei and other Iranian officials was “the height of crime”.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Feb 28 rejected the prospect of being dragged into war following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. AFP