BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it fired “dozens of Katyusha rockets” at an Israeli base in the occupied Golan Heights on May 6 in retaliation for a strike in Lebanon’s east.

Hezbollah fighters launched “dozens of Katyusha rockets” targeting “the headquarters of the Golan Division... at Nafah base”, the group said in a statement, saying it was “in response to the enemy’s attack targeting the Bekaa region”. AFP