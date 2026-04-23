Lebanon to seek ceasefire extension in US-hosted talks with Israel

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Mourners attend the funeral of people, including Hezbollah members, who were killed during the conflict with Israel, in Kfar Sir, Lebanon.

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– The US will host a second meeting between Lebanese and Israeli envoys on April 24 , with Beirut seeking the extension of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, a day after Israeli strikes killed at least five people including a journalist.

The US-mediated ceasefire, which is set to expire on April 26, has yielded a significant reduction in violence, but attacks have continued in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops have seized a self-declared buffer zone.

Iran-backed Hezbollah says it has “the right to resist” occupying forces.

April 22 marked Lebanon’s deadliest day since the ceasefire took effect on April 16.

Those killed by Israeli strikes included Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, according to a senior Lebanese military official and her employer, the Al-Akhbar newspaper.

Hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel reignited on March 2, when the group opened fire in support of Tehran in the regional war. The ceasefire in Lebanon emerged separately from Washington’s efforts to resolve its conflict with Tehran, though Iran had called for Lebanon to be included in any broader truce.

Hezbollah said it carried out four operations in south Lebanon on April 22 , saying they were a response to Israeli strikes.

Nearly 2,500 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel went on the offensive in response to Hezbollah’s March 2 attack, according to the Lebanese authorities.

Israel is occupying a belt of the south that extends 5km to 10km into Lebanon, saying it aims to shield northern Israel from attacks by Hezbollah, which has fired hundreds of rockets during the war.

Lebanon to seek end to Israeli demolitions

The Lebanese government has opened direct contacts with Israel despite strong objections from Hezbollah, which was established by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said Beirut’s envoy to the April 24 talks in Washington, Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Moawad, would seek a ceasefire extension and a halt to demolitions being carried out by Israel in villages in the south.

A Lebanese official said Beirut wants a ceasefire extension as a prerequisite for talks to expand beyond the ambassadorial level to the next phase, in which Lebanon would push for an Israeli withdrawal, the return of Lebanese detained in Israel and a delineation of the land border.

Israel says its objectives in the talks with Lebanon include securing the dismantlement of Hezbollah and creating conditions for a peace deal. Israel has sought to make common cause with the Lebanese government over Hezbollah, which Beirut has been seeking to disarm peacefully for the past year.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to attend the April 24 meeting. Israel will be represented by its ambassador to Washington, Dr Yechiel Leiter.

Mr Rubio hosted the first meeting between Dr Leiter and Ms Moawad on April 14 – the highest-level contact between Lebanon and Israel in decades.

Washington has denied any link between its Lebanon mediation and diplomacy over the Iran war.

Hezbollah says the Lebanon ceasefire was the result of Iranian pressure rather than US mediation.

Mr Aoun has cited goals including halting Israeli attacks on Lebanon and securing the withdrawal of Israeli troops. REUTERS