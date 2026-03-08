Lebanon says four killed in Israeli strike on hotel in Beirut

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

First aid responders gather at a Ramada hotel that was targeted by an Israeli strike, in Beirut’s seaside Rawche area, on March 8.

BEIRUT – At least four people were killed when an Israeli strike hit an apartment in the Ramada hotel building in central Beirut, Lebanon’s health ministry said, the first strike to hit the heart of the capital since Israel-Hezbollah hostilities resumed last week.

Ten people were also injured in the strike in Beirut’s Raouche area, the health ministry said in a statement.

The hotel was housing displaced people fleeing the war in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, and some were seen leaving the building for fear of further airstrikes.

No further details were immediately available. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Lebanon was pulled into the widening US-Israel war with Iran on Feb 2 after the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah fired rockets and drones into Israel. Israel responded with heavy strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and near Beirut. REUTERS