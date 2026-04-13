Lebanon says at least five dead as Israel pounds country’s south

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A first responder inspecting the interiors of a medical facility that was damaged in an Israeli strike targeting the southern Lebanese village of Bazuriyeh, on April 12, 2026.

BEIRUT - Lebanese official media reported extensive Israeli strikes across the country’s south on April 12 as the health ministry said at least five people were killed and the war’s overall toll rose to 2,055 dead.

Israel says the fragile Middle East ceasefire does not apply to its battle with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and has kept up its attacks on the country, while the militants fight back.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israel attacks on around 30 locations in the country’s south on April 12, with additional strikes on the adjacent West Bekaa area.

The health ministry said an Israeli strike on Qana killed five people, including three women, and wounded 25 others, while the NNA said the raid targeted “homes and infrastructure”.

An AFP photographer in the southern town saw huge destruction as an excavator worked to clear debris and first responders carried a body out from under the rubble.

An excavator clearing the rubble of destroyed buildings from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Qana on April 12, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

The ministry raised the overall toll in Lebanon to 2,055 dead, including 165 children and 87 health workers, since war erupted on March 2.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East conflict when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader. Israel has responded with massive strikes and a ground invasion.

Pope Leo XIV, who visited Lebanon late in 2025, expressed his closeness to the Lebanese people on April 12 and said there was a “moral obligation to protect the civilian population from the atrocious effects of war”.

In south Lebanon’s Bazuriyeh, Hassan Berro, a rescue worker from the Risala Scout association – which is affiliated with the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement – said: “Our emergency centre was hit and completely destroyed, along with all its contents, including beds and medical equipment.”

The AFP photographer saw windows shattered and debris covering several hospital beds in the building, where walls and ceilings were also damaged.

Hezbollah said it launched attacks on Israeli targets across the border and inside Lebanon, including against troops in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, where the NNA reported heavy fighting.

Israel’s army on April 12 accused Hezbollah of using the town’s hospital compound “for military purposes”.

Officials from Lebanon, Israel and the United States are due to hold direct talks in Washington on April 14, a move Hezbollah has rejected.

Commenting on the planned talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on April 11 that “we want the dismantling of Hezbollah’s weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations”. AFP