Lebanon President says Israeli withdrawal ‘non-negotiable’

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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that negotiations were "neither a concession nor a surrender".

BEIRUT – Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on May 25 said Israel’s withdrawal from the country’s south was a “non-negotiable” demand that the authorities would pursue through negotiations, days ahead of a new round of talks in Washington.

In a statement commemorating Israel’s previous withdrawal from south Lebanon in 2000 after some two decades of occupation, Mr Aoun said that “this year, the anniversary of the liberation comes as Lebanon is weighed down by a painful reality”.

“Israeli attacks have not stopped and our dear southern villages are still suffering under a renewed occupation,” he said.

Israeli troops who invaded Lebanon during the latest war with Hezbollah began on March 2 are operating inside a self-declared “yellow line” running around 10km deep inside Lebanese territory.

Israel’s military has also been conducting heavy strikes well beyond that area despite a ceasefire supposed to be in force since April 17.

“Lebanon will not accept this reality,” Mr Aoun said.

“The path to a full Israeli withdrawal will remain an uncompromised, constant national demand that the Lebanese state works to achieve through the option of negotiations,” he added.

Lebanon and Israel began landmark US-brokered talks in April and are preparing for a fourth round in early June, preceded by a meeting between military delegations at the Pentagon on May 29.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on May 24 reiterated his opposition to the direct talks with Israel and his group’s refusal to disarm, as it keeps up attacks on Israeli targets in south Lebanon and across the border.

“If this government is incapable of guaranteeing sovereignty, it should go,” Mr Qassem said, adding: “Where is the sovereignty if America runs the cogs of the Lebanese state?“

Mr Aoun said that negotiations were “neither a concession nor a surrender”.

“The liberation of the south is a duty borne by the state with the support of its people,” the President added.

The Lebanese authorities have committed to disarming Hezbollah and they prohibited its military activities after it drew Lebanon into the Middle East war with rocket fire at Israel, in retaliation for strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader.

On May 24 , US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned what he called Hezbollah’s “reckless call to overthrow Lebanon’s democratically elected government”, accusing it of “actively trying to drag Lebanon back into chaos and destruction”.

Mr Qassem had said that “the people have the right to go down onto the streets and to bring down the government” in response to Israeli attacks and US sanctions on the Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution, which Washington wants Beirut to shut down. AFP