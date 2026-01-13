Lebanon charges ex-central bank governor Salameh over alleged $44.8 million embezzlement

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Longtime chief of Lebanon's Central Bank Riad Salameh, poses as he leaves office after a 30-year tenure, at Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon July 31, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/ File Photo

BEIRUT, Jan 13 - Lebanese prosecutors have indicted former central bank governor Riad Salameh and two lawyers on charges including embezzlement of public funds, forgery and illicit enrichment, judicial authorities said on Tuesday.

Salameh, who headed the Lebanese Central Bank for three decades, was detained for about 13 months over alleged financial crimes committed during his tenure and was released in September after paying record bail of more than $14 million. He remains in Lebanon and is subject to a travel ban.

According to a copy of the indictment issued by Beirut's indictment chamber seen by Reuters, the panel accused Salameh alongside lawyers Marwan Issa el-Khoury and Michel John Tueni of embezzling $44.8 million from what it described as a central bank "consultancy account".

It said the chamber also approved a request by the financial public prosecutor to widen investigations into how funds were moved into and out of banks without senior bank managers notifying the central bank's Special Investigation Commission.

The indictment follows earlier moves by the central bank to file a criminal complaint against a former senior bank official at the central bank, a former banker and a lawyer over alleged illicit enrichment through misuse of public funds, the bank's acting governor Wassim Mansouri has said.

Salameh, whose 30-year term ended amid a cascade of domestic and international investigations, has been under scrutiny over allegations that more than $300 million was siphoned off between 2002 and 2015. He denies any wrongdoing.

The central bank has said it will act as a principal plaintiff in a state investigation into Forry Associates, a company suspected of receiving commissions from commercial banks and transferring them abroad. The company is controlled by Salameh's brother Raja, who also denies wrongdoing.

The Salameh brothers are under investigation in France, Germany, Switzerland and other countries over alleged embezzlement. REUTERS