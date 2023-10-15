Lebanon army blames Israel for journalist's killing; Reuters urges Israeli probe

BEIRUT - The Lebanese army said on Saturday that Israel had fired a missile that killed a Reuters journalist in southern Lebanon, with a Lebanese military source saying the country had conducted a technical on-the-ground assessment after the attack that supported its claim.

Israel's military said it used tank and artillery fire in the area to prevent an infiltration from Lebanon around the time of Mr Issam Abdallah's death. It said its actions followed Hezbollah fire along the Israel-Lebanon border, and that the incident was under review.

The Lebanese military source said the army had concluded the shell that killed Mr Abdallah was fired by Israel based on observation by Lebanese army patrols in the area at the time of the incident. The source was not authorised to speak to the media and spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"The Israeli enemy launched a missile which hit a civilian car belonging to a media group which led to the martyrdom of the videographer Issam Abdallah," the Lebanese army high command said in a statement posted on its website.

Reuters, in a statement signed by President Paul Bascobert and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni, said: "We call on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to conduct a thorough, swift and transparent investigation. It is critically important for journalists to be able to report freely and safely."

Reuters video journalist Abdallah was killed while working with other journalists near the village of Alma al-Shaab, close to the Israeli border, where the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah have been trading fire.

In a request for comment on Reuters' call for an investigation, Israel's military said Hezbollah had fired at a number of border locations, "including the firing of an anti-tank missile that hit the Israel security fence".

The military said it suspected an infiltration into Israeli territory immediately after the anti-tank missile launch, and that troops used tank and artillery fire to prevent the infiltration.

"A number of hours later, a report was received that during the incident, journalists were injured in the area. The incident is under review," the military added.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to the claims made by Lebanon.

Israeli army spokesman Lt Col Richard Hecht earlier told a regular briefing that it was looking into the incident, adding: "We already have visuals. We're doing cross examination. It's a tragic thing."

A Reuters witness at the scene said Mr Abdallah, a Lebanese national, was struck by missiles fired from the direction of Israel.