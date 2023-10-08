Lebanese on Israel border say they don't fear escalation

KFARSHUBA, Lebanon - Smoking shisha on a balcony overlooking where Hizbollah and Israel exchanged fire only hours before, Lebanese villager Mr Abu Rami brushes it off, saying he is now used to such confrontations.

In an attack it said had been carried out “in solidarity” with Hamas, which launched a surprise assault on Israel on Saturday, Hizbollah fired on Israeli positions in the contested Shebaa Farms border area.

Israel said it retaliated and warned the Iran-backed Shiite movement against getting involved in the fight on its southern flank with the Palestinian group that rules the Gaza Strip.

Despite the escalation, people in the village of Kfarshuba, which overlooks Shebaa Farms, said they were not afraid of war and that they supported Hizbollah and Palestinian militants.

“We are no longer afraid; we taught our children that this a country of resistance,” said Mr Abu Rami from the village of Kfarshuba.

“Our lives at the border are unstable... we’re used to this,” said the man in his 40s who did not give his full name.

The tough conditions in southern Lebanon – which endured the 1975-1990 civil war and decades of Israeli occupation followed by intermittent unrest – has forced many people to leave Kfarshuba.

Palestinian militants had taken up base in the border areas in the 1970s, frequently exchanging fire with Israel, which had occupied the village for 22 years.

In 2006, Hizbollah and Israel fought a 34-day war that left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers.

The two countries remain technically at war.

Speaking at a Hizbollah rally in support of Hamas’ offensive, senior official Hashem Safieddine said the group’s strikes were “a message” to Israel that “it’s our right and duty to target the enemy so long as it occupies our land”.

‘Lived through all the wars’

With his back turned to the green hills that Hizbollah targeted earlier in the morning, Mr Abu Rami said the Lebanese villagers backed the Palestinians.

“We support Palestine... and we sympathise with the resistance (Hizbollah) because we live on the border,” said the municipality worker.

“We are not afraid of anything because we have no infrastructure, no electricity, no food, nothing,” he said.