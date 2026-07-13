Latest US strikes have ‘rendered futile’ recent diplomacy: Iran

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Tehran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 and launched missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours, in retaliation for new US strikes.

TEHRAN – Iran has condemned the latest wave of US attacks on its territory, saying they had “rendered futile” all the diplomatic efforts of the last few months.

Their statement came soon after the US military announced a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on July 12 , saying it aimed to “continue degrading” Tehran’s ability to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“These barbaric attacks are not only a gross violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter... but also a serious threat to international peace and security,” said an Iranian foreign ministry statement.

They had “rendered futile all efforts of the past few months to reduce tension and establish peace in the West Asian region”, the statement added.

“The US regime has also caused the return of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and disruption of international commercial shipping by openly interfering in the process of Iran implementing the necessary arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Tehran.

The latest US salvo began at 9pm GMT (5am on July 13 Singapore time) on July 12 , US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, adding that President Donald Trump “has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.” AFP