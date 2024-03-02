'Last resort': Donors mull air drops for aid to desperate Gaza

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - With the humanitarian situation in Gaza increasingly desperate, donors are considering delivering relief supplies from the sky, as the UN warns famine is “almost inevitable”.

The amount of aid brought into the territory by truck has plummeted during nearly five months of war, and Gazans are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicines.

A frenzied scramble for food from a truck convoy delivering aid to northern Gaza left more than 100 people dead on Feb 29, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, after Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd.

With most aid convoys halted, some foreign militaries have air-dropped supplies to Gaza instead, sending long lines of aid pallets floating down into the war-torn territory on parachutes.

Jordan has been conducting many of the operations since war broke out on Oct 7, with the support of countries including Britain, France and the Netherlands.

Egypt sent several military planes on an air drop on Feb 29 together with the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Imad Dughmosh, from Al-Sabra in central Gaza, told AFP he managed to get some food and water from the aid drops, but there had not been enough for everyone waiting.

“In the end, I took bags of pasta and cheese, but my cousins were not able to get anything,” the 44-year-old said.

“I was happy because I took some food for the children, but it was not enough.”

Humanitarian crisis

Deliveries into Gaza have been reduced to a trickle since the war began on Oct 7 with an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed 30,228 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

In northern Gaza, where Israel began its ground operation, many residents have been reduced to eating animal fodder.

Ten children have died of “malnutrition and dehydration”, the health ministry said on March 1.

Amid growing US concern, media reports suggested Washington too was considering air-drops into Gaza.

A US official confirmed Washington was considering all options, but warned air drops “are a drop in the bucket” compared to the need.